WhatsApp restored after brief suspension

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Users of popular social media messaging application WhatsApp were able to send and receive messages after a brief suspension in Pakistan and several other countries of the world.

Twitter users had complained of the application for not functioning.

Apart from Pakistan, there reports that WhatsApp was not working for users in the UK, Singapore, India, Middle East and Ukraine.

Similar outages were experienced in May 2017 and on New Year’s Eve in 2015.

Channel NewsAsia reported that in a notice under the “Help” section of the mobile application, it said: “Our service is experiencing a problem right now. We are working on it and hope to restore the functionality shortly.”

