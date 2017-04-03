WeT initiative of BISP illustrates Fed. govt’s commitment to promote education: Marvi Memon

KARACHI, April 3 (APP): Waseela-e-Taleem (Wet) initiative of the government would help promote country’s education system specially in among underprivileged children.

In this connection Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) held a consaltative workshop here which discussed challenges being faced by education sector in Pakistan and the ways to expand ‘Waseela-e-Taleem’ (WeT) and its impact on country’s education status in general and the underprivileged children in particular.

The workshop was widely attended by educational stakeholders that

included Secretary Education Sindh, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Rafiq Buriro

Managing Director STVETA, Abid Gill Deputy Chief advisor JICA, Abdul

Rahim Khan Director General NAVTCC, Regional Directors BISP and a

number of representatives from Sindh Education Department,

academicians, NGOs and organizations working for education, says a

statement here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Minister of State and

Chairperson BISP. MNA Marvi Memon, stated that WeT initiative of BISP

demonstrates Federal government’s commitment to education sector,

despite the devolution of education to provinces after 18th amendment.

She said that BISP aims to take lead in the education sector by coordinating the efforts of different stakeholders, thus maximizing

output for the benefit of the children.

She further added that BISP is highway to the poor as it offers unique targeting and payment mechanisms. Being the largest stakeholder, BISP plans to coordinate with various stakeholders on literacy programmes and technical education initiatives, so that quality education could be taken to the poorest of the country.

The keynote speaker Secretary Education Sindh Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that as education defines the future of a country so, top most priority must be accorded to the education sector.

Low school enrollment rate, 4,000 ghost schools and absconder teachers in Sindh are tough challenges that government is trying to tackle through monitoring and merit recruitments.

He appreciated BISP WeT for enrolling poor children and assured of full support from the provincial government for expanding WeT initiative in Sindh.

He said that Sindh Education Department would support BISP in attendance collection of WeT children in Shaheed Benazirabad. This

initial cooperation would be further extended to other districts in Sindh as well.

Naveed Akbar, Director WeT, briefed the audience on Waseela-e-Taleem. He said that WeT launched in October 2012, enrolls 5-12 years old children of its beneficiary families into primary schools.

The beneficiary families receive Rs. 750 per quarter per child with the condition of 70% attendance compliance.