West Indies tour a major development, Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):The upcoming tour of West Indies cricket team is definitely a major development for the future of Pakistan cricket and to ensure to return of international cricket in the country.

This was stated by Secretary Sports Punjab ,Muhammad Aamir Jan here on Thursday.

Muhammad Aamir Jan said that the tour of Caribbean cricket team will obviously play a major role in restoring confidence of other top cricketing nations. We are quite confident that other leading cricket teams will also tour Pakistan in near future after the forthcoming key tour,” he added.

He further said international cricket is being revived in a gradual manner. “Pakistan hosted several international sports events including tours Zimbabwe cricket team besides hockey and cricket World XI trips during the last couple of years. Numerous top cricketers also appeared in PSL matches played in Pakistan in 2017 and 2018,” he added.

Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan said: “Punjab Government had a notable role in organizing all these international sports events. Top level security and administrative arrangements including setting up of a temporary hospital, blood bank and floodlight parking etc were made by the Punjab Government to conduct these international sports events smoothly,” he elaborated.

“Sports Board Punjab will continue to extend every kind of assistance in future for the holding of international sports events in all parts of the province,” said Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan.