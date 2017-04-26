West Indies fined for slow over rate during 1st test against Pakistan

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP): West Indies has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test in Jamaica, which Pakistan won by seven wickets on Tuesday.

According to information made available here on Wednesday by the

International Crickert Council, Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel

of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Jason Holder’s side was

ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were

taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC conide of conduct for

players and player support personnel which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every

over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain

fined double that amount.

As such, Holder been fined 20 percent of his match fee, while his

players have received 10 percent fines. If West Indies commits another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with Holder as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Holder and he

will face a suspension.

Holder pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and

Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire

Gregory Brathwaite.