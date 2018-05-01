Only a well-paid, well-educated work force can take Pakistan forward : PM

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday while reiterating to protect rights of the workers said the government believes that only a healthy, happy, well-educated and well-paid workforce could enable Pakistan to attain its full social and economic potential.

In a message on the Labour Day, the Prime Minister said Pakistan’s dynamic workforce was the real momentum behind the country’s progress.

“The government’s goal of rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth is only being realised because of our hardworking, dedicated and committed workforce.”

He assureed the Pakistan’s workers that the Federal Government was fully committed to taking all measures, in cooperation with the provincial governments, to enhance the welfare of workers and their families as well as to raise their standards of living.

“We understand very well that only a healthy, happy, well-educated and well-paid workforce will enable Pakistan to attain its full social and economic potential, and this is what we are working towards with complete sincerity of purpose,” the Prime Minister said.

Describing the workers and employers partners in the effort for national development, the Prime Minister urged them to work in concert to equip themselves with the most modern technologies of production to keep pace with global challenges and successfully face the ever-increasing competition in the world market.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan joins the international community in honouring the heroic struggle of the workers of Chicago who gave up their lives for a fair and just working environment that would guarantee the fundamental rights of labour.

“Today, we pay tribute to the valiant workers of Pakistan and around the world, and reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour.”

He said, the first day of May provides an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of workers to the development, progress and prosperity of their nations across the globe.

“I convey my heartfelt felicitations and earnest wishes to Pakistan’s entire workforce, and reiterate the government’s resolve to protect the rights of all our people and to work for their collective wellbeing, for only then will Pakistan take its rightful position in the comity of nations,” the Prime Minister said.