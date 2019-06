NOTTINGHAM, Jun 01 (APP)::Pakistan cricket team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that his team was fully capable of making a comeback and it was resolute to bounce back in the remaining matches of the ICC World Cup.

In a statement issued here on Saturday after loss against West Indies (WI) in their first match, he said Pakistan team had eight more matches to play in the tournament, adding that the team needed to forget the past and move forward with a positive mindset.