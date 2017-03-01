Well being of people top priority of upcoming Budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Chairing a high level meeting which reviewed progress of

preparations for the upcoming budget for FY 2017 18, he said that

Earlier, Finance Secretary updated the Minister on the state of preparations for the budget and coordination with different Ministries and departments in this regard.

He said that as desired by the Finance Minister, all stakeholders

including economic experts, chambers of commerce & industries,

business and traders community etc., would be taken on board while

finalizing the budget.

The Secretary said that a proper mechanism for in depth liaison with these stakeholders had already been devised.

He said that all budget activities would be undertaken according to the timelines given in the schedule shared with the Finance Minister in

the previous meeting on the matter.

The Finance Minister in his remarks said that, as always, the PML N

government would accord top priority to the well being of the people

in the budget for FY 2017 18.

He added that the budget would also focus on measures for further improving ease of doing business and increasing financial inclusion in the country.

The Minister said that the budget would be finalized keeping in view the primary aim of achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.