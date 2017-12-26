Well-being of people of Gwadar is top priority in CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Minister for Interior and Planning, Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said well-being of people of Gwadar was the top priority in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and instructed for immediate resolution of water and power supply issues in the port city.

He expressed these views while presiding a high level meeting on Gwadar projects here at Planning Commission. The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Shoaib Ahmad Saddiqui, Chief Secretary Balochistan Aurangzeb Haque, senior officials from ministries and government of Balochistan, Chinese Embassy.

Officials of Gwadar Development Authority and Ministry of Energy briefed the participants on Gwadar Master City Plan, Power projects and water supply issues of Gwadar.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the master plan for Gwadar city should be a comprehensive document, including all aspects of a modern port city and in line with requirements of CPEC.

He instructed that the plan should ensure provision of an integrated rail, road and air transport infrastructure system.

Minister further highlighted that the Gwadar Master City Plan must cover the present and future maritime trends and link of Gwadar port with other regional ports.

“To make Gwadar, a competitive port, the plan should come up with a complete solution,” he remarked while commenting on the briefing by the GDA.

He also instructed to induct a senior and a qualified expert on regional and urban planning in the review committee made for this project.

Minister also directed that mushroom growth of private sector residential areas should be discouraged prior to completion of the Gwadar City Master Plan.

Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, a one year project at the cost of US$4 million (Chinese Grant) was launched in August 2017. It envisages preparation of a detail master plan including city planning and urban design, city transportation planning and design, energy, technology and connectivity infrastructure and policies, port city economic planning, community participation and empowerment, disaster risk management and integrated business development plan for city and port etc.

The participants further discussed in detail the issues of water and power supply in Gwadar city. Federal Minister, Ahsan Iqbal expressed dissatisfaction over slow progress of water and power projects and directed to solve water and power crisis before next summer.

Minister directed that urgent steps should be taken to address the problem on war footing and no leniency would be made into the matter.

Officials of GDA and Ministry of Energy presented solutions to resolve the water supply and power issues.

Currently, CPEC projects of necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution at the cost of US$130 and 300MW coal based power project at the cost of US$600 are under implementation in Gwadar. These projects will meet the power and water demands of local community and the modern expending port city of Gwadar.