ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a weekly music classes from June 15 in musical instruments Rubab, Flute and Suroz.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that the music classes would be held for all the courses during the weekends on Saturday and Sunday at different timings.

The willing students can register themselves to take part in the course being conducted by the renowned music artists.

The Lok Virsa official said that the music classes are an effort to promote folk music and bring back the creative space to our community.