Weekly inflation rises 0.61 percent

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): The weekly inflation for the week

ended on September 21 for the combined income groups increased by

0.61 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

(PBS), the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)for the week under review

in the above mentioned group was recorded at 223.47 points against

222.11 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI

for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase

of 2.16 per cent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100,

covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income

groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000

increased by 0.70 percent as it went up from 213.01 points in

the previous week to 214.51 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups

from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000

and above Rs 35,000, also increased by 0.66 percent, 0.67 percent,

0.62 percent and 0.65 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 14 items

registered decrease, while 09 items increase with the remaining 30

items’ prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during

the week under review included onions, bananas, garlic, chicken

(farm), LPG Cylinder, tea, vegetable ghee, pulse mash, mustard oil,

rice basmati, effs, pulse moong, pulse masoor, and red chilly powder

(loose).

The items, which registered increase in their prices during

the week under review tomatoes, potatoes, wheat, wheat flour, pulse

gram, gur, vegetable ghee, sugar, and beef.

The items with no change in their average prices during the

week under review included rice irri-6, bread, mutton, milk (fresh),

curd, milk (powdered),cooking oil (tin), salt powder (loose), cooked

beef, cooked pulses, tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth,

shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies

sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood,

washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and

bath soap.