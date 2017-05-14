Weekend global cyber attack could worsen at the start of new week: NYT report

WASHINGTON, May 14 (APP): A malicious software stolen from the

United States government that struck the world on Friday is feared to get worsening on Monday when users begin their new work week, a news report

said on Sunday.

The global cyber attack had hit 200,000 computes in more than 150

countries by Sunday, Rob Wainwright, the executive director of Europol,

the European Union’s Policy agency, describing it as an “escalating

threat”. He feared the number may go up when people open up their

computers on Monday at the start of the new work week.

According to a New York Times report, organizations hit by the

attack included FedEx in the United States, the Spanish telecom giant Telefonica, the French automaker Renault, universities in China,

Germany’s federal railway system and Russia’s powerful Interior

Ministry.

Britain’s public health system was the most hard hit where

officials had to reschedule surgeries and even some patients were forced

to be turned away from emergency rooms.

“We haven’t seen spikes of new attacks yet, but that’s a strong

likelihood. We could see more attacks if people start to copycat this attack,” said Matthieu Suiche founder of Comae Technologies, a

cybersecurity company based in the United Arab Emirates was quoted by

the newspaper as saying.

A cyber security company warned that a less-vulnerable version of

the malware may be released and asked users to install security software

for older versions of Microsoft’s Windows, including Window XP. The

attack did not target Windows 10.

Some security experts warned about keeping pace with the hackers,

saying new group of hackers could slightly remove the “kill switch” and

send it off into the world, using the same email-based methods to

infiltrate computer systems.

“This is crucial for businesses when reopening on Monday: Please

beware and anticipate, and take preventive steps against the WannaCry malware attack,” Indonesia’s communication and information minister, Rudiantara who like many Indonesians uses only one name, said at a news conference.

Hackers are demanding payment of $300 to $600 in Bitcoin, a digital

currency, as ransom to regain access to encrypted data. Transactions

made using bitcoins are made without financial institutions, such as

banks, and there are no transaction fees and no need to give your real

name.

Several universities in China reported malware problems,

including Shandong University where students had been asked to update

their software as quickly as possible.