Week-long Youth Drama Festival to start from March 9

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Repertory Theatre will organize a week-long “Youth Drama Festival 2017” from March 9.

An official of PNCA told APP that the “PNCA Youth Drama Festival 2017” will be a wonderful week of entertainment, showcasing young talent from different colleges, Universities and Youth Drama clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who will compete for the Awards.

He said that this year, PNCA is organizing “Youth Drama Festival 2017” at PNCA Auditorium, Islamabad from March 9.

Cash prize awards will be given to first 3 productions, that will be First Best Production Rs 100,000/-, Second Best Production Rs. 75,000/- and Third Best Production Rs. 50, 000/- respectively.

PNCA Repertory Theatre is providing hundred of youngsters with the opportunity to appear before audience on the National Stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that takes place at the PNCA Auditorium.