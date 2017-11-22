Week-long training “Ink Wash-Painting” starts at China Cultural Center

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The opening ceremony of a week-long specialized training “The Game of Ink Wash-Painting” for children was held here at China Cultural Center on Wednesday.

Embassy of China Cultural Counselor Mr. Yu Yi was the chief guest on the occasion. Deputy Director China Cultural Center Ms Li Shuo, Chinese artists and a large number people particularly students of different schools attended the opening ceremony of week-long training.

The traditional Chinese ink wash-painting is the quintessence of China, with thousands of years of history.

The training aimed to carry forward and promote this unique Chinese painting in students. The Chinese artist Zhu Yong will train the participating students about painting process; experience the taste of ink and magic ink and experience the good feeling ink painting to stimulate children desire to paint.

Addressing the ceremony, China Embassy Cultural Counselor said that this unique training program would give an opportunity to the students to learn ink wash-painting. He said that China Embassy organized number of cultural events to further strengthen cultural ties between Pakistan and China. He said that China Embassy is also planning to arrange more cultural exchange programs in upcoming New Year celebrations.

Ink wash painting uses tonality and shading achieved by varying the ink density, both by differential grinding of the ink stick in water and by varying the ink load and pressure within a single brushstroke.

Ink wash painting artists spend years practicing basic brush strokes to refine their brush movement and ink flow. In the hand of a master, a single stroke can produce astonishing variations in tonality, from deep black to silvery gray. Thus, in its original context, shading means more than just dark-light arrangement: It is the basis for the beautiful nuance in tonality found in East Asian ink wash painting and brush-and-ink calligraphy.