Week-long Pakistan Day celebrations concludes at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (APP): A Week long Pakistan Day Celebrations

organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) culminated with colorful puppet show for children here at PNCA Auditorium.

The celebrations comprised of Folk Dances of Pakistan, Sufi Music

Night, Pop Music Show, Qawali Night, Folk Music of all the provinces, Comedy Night and Puppet Show is a success against ongoing terrorism in the country.

The puppet show started with presentation of folk music and dances by

Aziz Group of puppets from Multan.

The string puppet, a popular art form in puppetry was very much

enjoyed by the children and their parents. The National Puppet Theater presented interesting stories / skits highlighting social issues like health, education, environment etc.

The puppets directly interacted with children by putting questions to

them about Pakistan history and other basic information.

The show ended with a tableau prepared by children for the Pakistan

Day Celebrations. A large number of children with their parents enjoyed the show.