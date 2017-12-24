Week-long exhibition displaying rare photographs of Quaid to conclude on Dec 25

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):A week-long exhibition ‘Hamara Quaid” showcasing rare photographs and portraits of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will conclude on December 25 at Aiwan-i-Quaid after educating the younger generation about Quaid struggle for Pakistan, his vision and golden principles.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb was arranged by and Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications in collaboration with Nazariya Pakistan Council (NPC) as part of Quaid birth anniversary celebrations.

Over 300 photographs, portraits and paintings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah displayed at the exhibition portrayed the educational, social and political life of Quaid-i-Azam throughout his life along with his struggle for creation of Pakistan.

A large number of art lovers, students, intelligentsia, researchers and general public thronged Quaid Gallery and its adjacent lobbies daily to have a glimpse of historical rare pictures and paintings of Quaid-i-Azam.

The exhibition was divided into three categories which includes display of 200 rare camera photographs, professional photographs and paintings under the title “Mera Pakistan” with support of Mansoor Rahi Gallery and prize competition on portraits of Quaid among youth.

The rare camera photographs of Quaid-i-Azam depicted life history, family and political life of Quaid-i-Azam while the professional photographs and paintings provided an insight into historical places like Badshahi Mosque and Hiran Minar Sheikhupura and scenic beauty, rivers, crops, mountains etc, which remained center of attraction for the visitors.

The prize competition on Quaid’ portrait was arranged in two categories including primary to secondary level students and secondary to higher level students..

The judges of the competition were Aania S Khan from Mansoor Rahi Gallery, Naheeda Raza from Jharoka Gallery and Shireen Gheba Najib from Shireen Studios.

The judges received 50 entries and selected the best portrait after thorough observation and the winners were given certificates and cash prizes on the occasion.

Talking to APP, Vice Chairman of NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed said the main objective behind arranging this activity was to educate the people about the struggle of our great leaders for acquiring a separate country and pay tribute to Quaid for his great contributions.

He said, “We all have to join our hands to make the Pakistan what Quaid wanted to make it”.