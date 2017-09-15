KARACHI, Sept 15 (APP): A website is being developed to
highlight various aspects of the life and achievements of Quaid-
i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
This was stated by the Adviser to the Prime minister on
National History and Literary Heritage, as well as chairman of
Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (MMB), Irfan Siddiqui.
He was talking to media after chairing a meeting at the
Quaid-i-Azam Academy here on Friday.
Irfan Siddiqui informed that after meeting all the legal
requirements, the premises of the Academy would be disposed of
and it would be shifted to an appropriate place in the city where
there is no congestion or traffic rush.
Besides developing a website on various aspects of life and
achievements of Founder of Pakistan, the vacant positions of
researchers at Quaid-i-Azam Academy would be filled.
He said that at today’s meeting of the Academy, the
institution’s problems were looked into in detail.
`Our effort would be to publish more books about the Quaid-
i-Azam’.
It was decided that during his lifetime the condolence
messages issued by Quaid-i-Azam on the demise of various
personalities, these messages would be published in book form in
Urdu and English along with the messages issued on the passing
away of the Founder of Pakistan.
He pointed out that an author Latif Ahmed Sherwany had
written a book in English on the topic `The Partition of India
and Mountbatten’. This would also be translated in Urdu.
Irfan Siddiqui said that some four decades ago, Jamiluddin
Ahmed had written a book with regard to people of Quaid’s era at the time of creation of Pakistan. The Academy is getting it published again.
The Secretary National History and Literary Heritage, Aamir
Hassan, Resident Engineer of MMB, Muhammad Arif, MD of National
Book Foundation Dr. Inamul Haq, Director Quaid-i-Azam Academy
Khawaja Razi Haider, also attended the meeting.
Website on Quaid-i-Azam’s life, achievements being developed: Irfan
KARACHI, Sept 15 (APP): A website is being developed to