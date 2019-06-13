TAUNTON, Jun 13 (APP)::Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that failure to stick to the game plan and more mistakes in the field cost Pakistan team the match while Australians executed their game plan better than us.

Talking to APP prior to team’s departure for Manchester here Thursday, he said a game of cricket was about better execution of game plans and the team which did it better carried the day.

To a query, Sarfraz said, “The things went our way as we had planned to win the toss and field first and restrict the Australians under 280 runs.”

About playing four fast bowlers, he said the team has not played much cricket on the ground besides a single warm-up match during the 2016 tour and tha fast bowlers had done well in that match, adding four fast bowlers were included in the team against Australia to exploit the moisture.