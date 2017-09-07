`We are committed to peace in region’: Air Chief

KARACHI, Sept 7 (APP): Pakistan Air Force observed
September 7 as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country.
A PAF statement on Thursday said that a ceremony was also held at
Air Headquarters Islamabad, in which Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman,
Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, laid floral wreath and
offered `Fateha’ at the Martyrs’ Monument.
Principal Staff Officers and a large number of Airmen attended
the ceremony.
The day started with special Du’aa and Quran Khawani for the
Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in
action since creation of Pakistan.
While addressing at the occasion the Air Chief said, “This day
reminds us of the great sacrifices rendered by our great heroes who
took up the challenge and courageously fought against an enemy which
was three times the size. While we pay tribute to those gallant air
warriors, it is important that we realise the challenges that we face
today. When the enemy understood that a direct confrontation was not
the way to fight us, the indirect strategy was adopted, but the entire
nation and the armed forces stood up to the challenge. The valiant
warriors of PAF along with the brothers of Pak Army went through day
in and day out to put the enemy to its place”.
The Air Chief further said, `The result of our commitment and
sacrifices should have been encouragement but we have been blamed for
the failures of others. We are very committed to peace in the region
and are not ready to take the brunt of others’ fiasco. We would make
sure that the success we have achieved through the sacrifices of so
many of our civilian brothers and sisters and security personnel are
not put to waste at all. Let me make it very clear to all those
surrounding us and those who are not as friendly, do not ever try and
venture close to our borders. We are committed to our aerial defence
and will react regardless which border it is’.
A similar ceremony was held at Karachi, where a PAF contingent
led by Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding,
Southern Air Command offered `Fateha’ and laid floral wreath at the
grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e- Haider) on
behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.
Floral wreaths were also laid on the graves of PAF Shuhada
throughout the country.
