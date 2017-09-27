WBCC general council meeting in Nov

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): The General Council meeting of World

Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) would be held in Bangladesh in

November.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman

Syed Sultan Shah said the WBCC general council meeting would be held

on November 18 and 19.

“I would represent Pakistan in the meeting while

PBCC Director Cricket Operations Bilal Satti and PBCC General

Manager Maher Yousaf Haroon would also be present in the meeting as

WBCC senior vice president and WBCC director technical,

respectively,” Sultan said.

He said representatives of South Africa, Sri Lanka,

Bangladesh, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal would be

coming in the meeting.

“In the meeting, PBCC will present a report on the

arrangements of the fifth edition of the World Cup Cricket of the

Blind,” he said.