WBCC general council meeting in Nov

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): The General Council meeting of World
Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) would be held in Bangladesh in
November.
Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman
Syed Sultan Shah said the WBCC general council meeting would be held
on November 18 and 19.
“I would represent Pakistan in the meeting while
PBCC Director Cricket Operations Bilal Satti and PBCC General
Manager Maher Yousaf Haroon would also be present in the meeting as
WBCC senior vice president and WBCC director technical,
respectively,” Sultan said.
He said representatives of South Africa, Sri Lanka,
Bangladesh, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal would be
coming in the meeting.
“In the meeting, PBCC will present a report on the
arrangements of the fifth edition of the World Cup Cricket of the
Blind,” he said.
