WB President condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): President of the World Bank Group
(WBG), Jim Yong Kim on friday condemned the terrorist attacks
in Pakistan.
In a statement issued by the WBG, the President of
World Bank said “On behalf of the World Bank Group, I wish to express
our shock and sadness at the Thursday’s senseless attacks in Pakistan”.
“We condemn violence of any kind, and we remain committed to
building a more just and peaceful world. Our thoughts are with the
families of the victims and with the Pakistani people”, he added.

