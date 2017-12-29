WB Country Director meets MoS for Finance

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):The World Bank (WB) Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan along with members of his team called on Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan here on Friday.

He congratulated the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and wished him well in his tenure.

The Minister said that the World Bank had been a great development partner of Pakistan.

He appreciated the contribution of the World Bank for development and progress of the country and hoped this partnership would further grow in future.

Minister Rana Afzal and Illangovan on the occasion also had a brief discussion about ongoing projects.