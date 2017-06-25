WB approves mid-term review to support social sector development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): The World Bank has approved a mid-

term review to support social sector development for Pakistan in

partnership with International Finance Corporation (IFC).

According to Radio Pakistan, the World Bank will provide assistance for improvement in energy sector, service delivery and enhancing capability of institutions.

The mid-term strategy is in line with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 which include economic reforms, power sector reforms and sustainable solutions to financial issues.

The World Bank and IFC also decided to increase financing by

13 point 3 billion dollars for various sectors over the next three

years.

The World Bank and IFC are extending support for improvement

of agriculture sector in Punjab, urban development in Karachi and

for uplift of living standard of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and

Balochistan.