ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):The World Bank (WB) President, David Malpass has appreciated the reform process the Pakistani government had initiated in the country and assured continued support from the bank.

He was talking to Finance Minister, Asad Umar during a meeting in Washington, said press statement received here Thursday.

During the meeting, the finance minister apprised the WB President of the macroeconomic situation in the country and discussed continuation of Pakistan’s ongoing engagement with the Bank.

The Finance Minister also met with the First Deputy Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF), David Lipton and talked about the ongoing negotiations with the fund.

The Finance Minister also had a business roundtable with members of the US Pakistan Business Council, the statement added.

The companies present on the occasion included PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Procter & Gamble, Uber and Facebook.

The companies expressed their strong interest in Pakistan’s market and shared their future plans as well as issues where they needed support from the government.

The Finance Minister mentioned that the government was completely focused on improving the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

He further said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring the reform process in this regard.