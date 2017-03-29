Water supply issue of Capital to be resolved soon: Minister CADD

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): State Minister for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CA&DD) Tariq Fazal Ch

Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) should stop negative

politics on water issue in federal Capital.

Addressing a press conference along with Mayor of Capital

Sheikh Anser Aziz, he said PTI’s protests made the life of Capital’s

residents miserable and now MNA of PTI, Asad Umar was doing negative

politics on water issue in Islamabad.

He said although Islamabad was facing shortage of water but

government was taking positive steps to overcome the issue, adding

Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif was taking keen interest to make

Islamabad a model capital.

Tariq said PM Nawaz Sharif had announced huge amount for the

development of the capital and in this regard billions of rupees

had been announced for different sectors including health,

education and water issues of the capital.

The minister said government was going to provide Rs 10 million

for the repair of water supply lines.

He said 30 water tankers were available for the emergency water

supply.

Chairman CDA had allocated Rs 40 million to bring

nonfunctional tubewells in working order, the minister added.

He admitted that there was shortage of 17 million gallons of

water.

The capital’s requirement of water is 70 million gallon but

supply is 53 million gallon.

The Minister said the government was utilizing Rs 7.5 billion fund

provided by the Prime Minister for educational programmes.

He said 60 tubewells were not working, adding capital’s

administration was working to maintain them.

Tariq Fazal urged the residents of capital that they must

welcome the rally which was for the rights of Islamabad and rejected

media attention seekers.

He said the PM gave Rs 1 billion for gas facility to

Islamabad’s residents.

The Minister said water would be supplied to Islamabad from

Ghazi Barotha. This project was pending for ten years.

The mayor who is also Chairman Capital Development Authority

(CDA) said due to less rains water level decreased in current

season.

Sheikh Anser said illegal connections were disconnected to

control water theft and the administration conducted raids on many

places in this regard.