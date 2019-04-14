KARACHI, Apr 14 (APP):In an exuberant closing ceremony held Sunday at Manora Beach, Pakistan Navy Water Sports Gala 2019 came to an end after providing rich entertainment to the people of Karachi for three consecutive days.

Pakistan Navy Water Sports Gala was held from April 12 to 14, a press release of ISPR-Navy said here.

Commodore Nadeem Bukhary graced the occasion as the chief guest

and formally declared the event closed.

The event was held at Manora beach; a well-known leisure place for general public and was attended enthusiastically by large number of families particularly the urban youth. It also afforded ample opportunities to create awareness about the recreational possibilities offered by beach; besides heaping economic dividends for the island dwellers.

The colourful gala events which spanned over three days, effectively

drew in hordes of visitors in water borne activities like Miniature Cruises to Oyster Islands, Jet Ski Rides to mouth of Karachi harbour as well as Beach Kite Flying and Beach Volleyball alongwith host of other crowd pleasers.

A large number of similar activities were also available for children

including Horse and Camel Rides and other fun beach attractions.

Savory food stalls by locals offering variety of refreshments,

marinated the event with flavour whereas in the backdrop, Manora

Lighthouse stood a witness to the whole exuberance.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of all concerned especially

by PNS Rahbar, Cantonment Board Manora, as well as sister agencies for successfully preparing the Island well in time.

He also thanked educational institutions and families for coming in

great numbers and making this event a success.

Earlier, in his closing remarks the Commandant PNS Rahbar urged the

general populace to keep visiting the island in order to inculcate

maritime awareness among our future generations about the endless

economic and recreational possibilities offered by sea.