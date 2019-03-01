Waste water polluting sea may discourage int’l vessels at Kimari harbor: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP):Minister for Maritime affairs Syed Ali Zaidi Friday said no international vessel will arrive at Kimari harbor after five years if the waste water will continue to pollute the sea.

Responding to an issue raised by Senator Sitara Ayaz on a point of public importance in Senate, he said almost 550 million gallons of sewerage and waste water drained every day in the sea.

He said on the recommendation of water commission headed by Justice (rtd) Amir Hani Muslim, a water treatment plant was installed in Mari Pur, however, the treatment capacity of the plant was only 70 million gallon.

Local coastal fishing was destroyed because five to seven thousand ton solid waste was drained in the sea every day, the minister said adding although it was not the job of his ministry, but it was installing a water treatment plant of 150 million gallon to clean the sea water.

“I have talked to the Karachi mayor and Sindh government to stop encroachment in the metropolis due to entire sewerage and solid waste is being drained in the sea,” he said.