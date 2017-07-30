Waseem wins int’l ranking fight against in Panama

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Pakistan’s top professional boxer Muhammad Waseem has won his international ranking fight by trouncing Panama’s Ivan Trejos in Panama City.

According to information received here on Sunday, Waseem, who won silver title of World Boxing Council (WBC) twice before, knocked out his opponent in the third round.

This is overall seventh straight win, and second of the ongoing month for the 2014 Asian Games bronze medalist. The Pakistani boxer had been training in Panama since June for this fight.

Waseem, who hails from Quetta is occupying the world number one slot in the ranking. Earlier this month he had knocked out Panama’s Eliecer Valdez.

Commenting upon his victory, Waseem said that he trained hard for this fight to fashion an easy victory.

He thanked his parents, Pakistani nation and coach Muhammad Tariq for the win.

“I’ll be fighting for my next ranking fight in Columbia. And after winning that my next target will be WBC Golden title,” he added.