Waseem rated 4th in WBC; expresses grievance

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem has been rated fourth in the Flyweight category of the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The 29-year-old Waseem, who successfully defended his WBC silver flyweight title after defeating Giemel Magramo of the Philippines in November last year, has so far remained unbeatable.

Talking to APP, he said he was proud for being rated fourth in the WBC.

“But I am disappointed as I have not yet been received the Rs 30 million grant approved by the government,” he said.

He said he made utmost efforts to know about the status of the announced grant from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), but failed all the times.

Waseem said he wanted to continue his winning streak for Pakistan in future, saying

“I am looking for more wins in future and to bring more laurels for my

country. But I need financial support.”