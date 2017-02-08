Waseem disappointed for not yet receiving announced grant

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem has

expressed disappointment for not yet receiving the Rs 30 million

grant approved by the government.

Waseem 29, who has been rated fourth in the Flyweight category

of the World Boxing Council (WBC) had successfully defended his WBC

silver flyweight title after defeating Giemel Magramo of the

Philippines in November last year and has so far remained

unbeatable.

Talking to APP, he said he was proud for being rated fourth in

the WBC.

“But I am disappointed as I have not yet been received the

Rs 30 million grant approved by the government,” he said.

He said he made utmost efforts to know about the status of the

announced grant from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination

(IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), but failed all the times.

“But now I have been told to wait for a week to know about the

status of my announced grant,” he said.

Waseem said he wanted to continue his winning streak for

Pakistan in future, saying “I am looking for more wins in future

and to bring more laurels for my country. But I need financial

support.”