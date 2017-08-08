Warm welcome to be accorded to Nawaz Sharif at GT Road: Bosan

MULTAN, Aug 8 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food

Security & Research, Sikandar Hayat Bosan said on Tuesday

that people would accord a warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif on

GT Road.

Addressing a ceremony at the residence of UC chairman Arshad

Mait, he expressed the hope that they would succeed in 2018 election

as people were conscious to differentiate between wrong and right.

“People knew the difference between those who are serving them

and who are halting smooth journey of progress”, he contended.

He said Nawaz Sharif took the country out of crises and led

it to the path of development through launching transparent and

speedy projects that knowing no example in 70-year-old history

of the country.