MULTAN, Aug 8 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food
Security & Research, Sikandar Hayat Bosan said on Tuesday
that people would accord a warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif on
GT Road.
Addressing a ceremony at the residence of UC chairman Arshad
Mait, he expressed the hope that they would succeed in 2018 election
as people were conscious to differentiate between wrong and right.
“People knew the difference between those who are serving them
and who are halting smooth journey of progress”, he contended.
He said Nawaz Sharif took the country out of crises and led
it to the path of development through launching transparent and
speedy projects that knowing no example in 70-year-old history
of the country.
Warm welcome to be accorded to Nawaz Sharif at GT Road: Bosan
MULTAN, Aug 8 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food