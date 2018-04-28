Warm welcome of CM in Mardan

LAHORE, Apr 28 (APP):President of PML-N and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the public gathering

in Mardan on Saturday, unleashed bouncers at Imran Niazi and criticised him for not serving the people of KPK during the last five years.

He was warmly welcomed when he reached the venue. Slogans of ‘Long Live Shehbaz Sharif’, ‘Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’ and ‘Dekho Dekho kun aaya, Shair Aaya’ were raised.

He started his speech in Pashto, said a handout issued here.

Workers were overjoyed to see Shehbaz Sharif with them and made selfies.

Former Naib Nazim Mardan announced joining the PML-N on the occasion. Shehbaz Sharif was wearing green shirt.

He said Niazi had criticised Metro in Punjab and now he was making Metro in Peshawar.

The CM said he would make Peshawar metro in five months if got a chance to make the government. The chief minister mentioned huge development projects of Punjab.

He broke into tears when he narrated the story of talented girl Ayeshah who belonged to a poor family and got education from Danish school and now she has become a doctor.

The parents of that girl had died and Danish school looked after her as her patron.