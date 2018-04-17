Warm welcome awaits to receive Pakistan Commonwealth bound wrestling team

GOLD COAST, Queensland (Australia), April 17 (APP)::Warm welcome is awaiting to receive Pakistan wrestling team coming from Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia after recording historical achievement for Pakistan by winning one
gold medal and two bronze medals in wrestling, Secretary Pakistan Wrestling
Federation Ch. Muhammad Arshad Sattar told APP on Tuesday.
He said Pakistan wrestling team will be arriving at
Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on Wednesday morning at 07.30 a.m and
they have arrangement warm reception to receive gold medalist Muhammad Inam,
Tayyab Raza and Muhammad Bilal.
Muhammad Inam won first gold medal for Pakistan in Men’s
freestyle 86kg wrestling by bewildering fellow wrestlers from other participating
countries of the world in the XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold
Coast, Queensland, Australia. Besides winning gold medal by Muhammad Inam,
another promising wrestler Tayab Raza also claimed bronze medals in Men’s
freestyles 125kg weight. With these two medals Pakistan jumped from 31 medal
ranking to 22 in the overall medal points tally with one gold medal and four
bronze medals, two in the wrestling and as many in the weightlifting.
Muhammad Inam, born in Gujranwala city of Punjab
Province, Pakistan has many credentials for the country. Before this gold medal
Muhammad Inam also won gold medal in 2017 Beach Wrestling World Championship in
Dalyan, Turkey. He had fifth position in Glasgow in Men’s freestyle, won gold
medal in 2010 in Delhi Commonwealth Games, fifth position in 2010 in Delhi
India in Men’s Greco-Roman 84kg weight, won silver medal in 2016 Singapore
Men’s freestyle 86kg weight.
Before reaching to the grand final for the gold medal
bout, Muhammad Inam defeated Joyden Lawrence of Australia in the round of eight
by 14-4. He scored 9 points in the first round and five points in the second
round to make a toal of 14-4. The Australian had only four points in the first
round and failed to get any points in the second round. Recorded another victory
in the round of four Inam defeated Sinivie Boltic of Negeria by 10-2. He got 10
points in the second round before no points in the first round when Sinivie got
two points by putting pressure on Inam. Inam played well cool head in front
large number of local crowd and took 10 points and the match.
After defeating the Negerian, Inam come up with big bang
and defeated his strong Indian rival Soniveer in the round of four. He got 10-0
points in the first round and succeeded in beating the India wrestlers.
After reaching into final bout, Inam did not look behind
and defeated his Negerian rival Melvin Bibo by 6-0 in the second round. He
recorded one points against nil in the first round and in the second dominated
the proceedings by taking five more points to the first gold medal for Pakistan.
After Muhammad Inam, Tayab Raza beat Cluude Kouamen of
Cameroon before losing two matches and in the rep-Charge pattern, he got bronze
medal in the Men’s Freestyle 125kg Nordic System. In the second match Tayab
Raza lost to Sumit of India by 10-4, he got four points in the first round and
failed to click against Sumit who got six points in the first round and four
points in the second round. He lost to Karey Jarvis of Canada by 9-1, and
victory by fall. Tayab Raza won bronze medal in 125kg.
22-year old promising Muhammad Bilal of Pakistan claimed
bronze medal in the Men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event part of the XXI Gold
Coast Commonwealth Games being played at Carrara Sports Arena.
In Men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter-finals
Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal recorded victory against Gary Giordmaina of Malta by
4-1 on points before taking 6-2 and 6-0 leading in the first two rounds.
Born on September 24, 1995 in Gujranwala City of Punjab
province, Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal after recording victory in the
quarter-final, come up with big bang despite facing tough time against Sri Lankan
wrestlers. Both were tied in the first round but Muhammad Bilal with his superb
acrobatic skills succeeded in defeating his strong rival Divoshan Charles on
points 4-3.
Bilal lost to Rahul Aware of India on points in the
semi-final, thus setting up medal bout against George Ramm of England. Bilal
could not settle down against his Indian rival Rahul Aware and thus lost on
points 4-1. It was in quick succession as the Indian wrestler dominated against
Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal.
Bilal defeated George Ramm of England on points and won
the bronze medals, the third one for Pakistan. Bilal also won silver medal in
2016 in Singapore and remained bronze medalist in 2016 in Greco-Roman 59kg
weight category.
The 20-year-old Pakistan’s weightlifter Muhammad Noor
Dastagir Butt grabbed bronze medal in the +105kg weight category. It was the
second bronze medal came in the weightlifting for Pakistan when Muhammad Nooh in
+105kg weight category when he picked 173kg weight in Snatch and despite he
failed in two attempts when he went for 177kg twice he made a clean and jerk.
Muhammad Noor had the honor of winning silver medal in
2017 at Gold Coast, Australia with his 389kg weight, Penag, Malaysia he got
bronze medal in 2016 with his 369kg weight and in 2015 Pune, India he grabbed
bronze medal with his weight 357kg.
Pakistan got another bronze medal in the weightlifting
when 18-year-old Talha Talib grabs bronze medal before creating new XXI Gold
Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games record as well in the Men’s 62kg snatch category
of the Weightlifting event by clearing 132kg weight.
Winning a gold medal and Best Youth Weightlifter at the
2016 Commonwealth Youth Championships held at Penang, Malaysia in 2016, and a
silver medal at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa, Talha finished his
weight category with 283kg at third behind Malaysian Muhammad Azmil (288kg) and
Moren Baru of Papus New Guinea with (285kg) respectively.
Talha made 127kg and 130kg in the first and second
attempts before finishing the snatch at a record 132kg. He recorded 146kg, 151kg
in the Clean & Jerk after make an aggregated total of 283kg.