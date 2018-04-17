Warm welcome awaits to receive Pakistan Commonwealth bound wrestling team

GOLD COAST, Queensland (Australia), April 17 (APP)::Warm welcome is awaiting to receive Pakistan wrestling team coming from Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia after recording historical achievement for Pakistan by winning one

gold medal and two bronze medals in wrestling, Secretary Pakistan Wrestling

Federation Ch. Muhammad Arshad Sattar told APP on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan wrestling team will be arriving at

Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on Wednesday morning at 07.30 a.m and

they have arrangement warm reception to receive gold medalist Muhammad Inam,

Tayyab Raza and Muhammad Bilal.

Muhammad Inam won first gold medal for Pakistan in Men’s

freestyle 86kg wrestling by bewildering fellow wrestlers from other participating

countries of the world in the XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold

Coast, Queensland, Australia. Besides winning gold medal by Muhammad Inam,

another promising wrestler Tayab Raza also claimed bronze medals in Men’s

freestyles 125kg weight. With these two medals Pakistan jumped from 31 medal

ranking to 22 in the overall medal points tally with one gold medal and four

bronze medals, two in the wrestling and as many in the weightlifting.

Muhammad Inam, born in Gujranwala city of Punjab

Province, Pakistan has many credentials for the country. Before this gold medal

Muhammad Inam also won gold medal in 2017 Beach Wrestling World Championship in

Dalyan, Turkey. He had fifth position in Glasgow in Men’s freestyle, won gold

medal in 2010 in Delhi Commonwealth Games, fifth position in 2010 in Delhi

India in Men’s Greco-Roman 84kg weight, won silver medal in 2016 Singapore

Men’s freestyle 86kg weight.

Before reaching to the grand final for the gold medal

bout, Muhammad Inam defeated Joyden Lawrence of Australia in the round of eight

by 14-4. He scored 9 points in the first round and five points in the second

round to make a toal of 14-4. The Australian had only four points in the first

round and failed to get any points in the second round. Recorded another victory

in the round of four Inam defeated Sinivie Boltic of Negeria by 10-2. He got 10

points in the second round before no points in the first round when Sinivie got

two points by putting pressure on Inam. Inam played well cool head in front

large number of local crowd and took 10 points and the match.

After defeating the Negerian, Inam come up with big bang

and defeated his strong Indian rival Soniveer in the round of four. He got 10-0

points in the first round and succeeded in beating the India wrestlers.

After reaching into final bout, Inam did not look behind

and defeated his Negerian rival Melvin Bibo by 6-0 in the second round. He

recorded one points against nil in the first round and in the second dominated

the proceedings by taking five more points to the first gold medal for Pakistan.

After Muhammad Inam, Tayab Raza beat Cluude Kouamen of

Cameroon before losing two matches and in the rep-Charge pattern, he got bronze

medal in the Men’s Freestyle 125kg Nordic System. In the second match Tayab

Raza lost to Sumit of India by 10-4, he got four points in the first round and

failed to click against Sumit who got six points in the first round and four

points in the second round. He lost to Karey Jarvis of Canada by 9-1, and

victory by fall. Tayab Raza won bronze medal in 125kg.

22-year old promising Muhammad Bilal of Pakistan claimed

bronze medal in the Men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event part of the XXI Gold

Coast Commonwealth Games being played at Carrara Sports Arena.

In Men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter-finals

Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal recorded victory against Gary Giordmaina of Malta by

4-1 on points before taking 6-2 and 6-0 leading in the first two rounds.

Born on September 24, 1995 in Gujranwala City of Punjab

province, Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal after recording victory in the

quarter-final, come up with big bang despite facing tough time against Sri Lankan

wrestlers. Both were tied in the first round but Muhammad Bilal with his superb

acrobatic skills succeeded in defeating his strong rival Divoshan Charles on

points 4-3.

Bilal lost to Rahul Aware of India on points in the

semi-final, thus setting up medal bout against George Ramm of England. Bilal

could not settle down against his Indian rival Rahul Aware and thus lost on

points 4-1. It was in quick succession as the Indian wrestler dominated against

Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal.

Bilal defeated George Ramm of England on points and won

the bronze medals, the third one for Pakistan. Bilal also won silver medal in

2016 in Singapore and remained bronze medalist in 2016 in Greco-Roman 59kg

weight category.

The 20-year-old Pakistan’s weightlifter Muhammad Noor

Dastagir Butt grabbed bronze medal in the +105kg weight category. It was the

second bronze medal came in the weightlifting for Pakistan when Muhammad Nooh in

+105kg weight category when he picked 173kg weight in Snatch and despite he

failed in two attempts when he went for 177kg twice he made a clean and jerk.

Pakistan grabbed another bronze medal when Muhammad Nooh

in +105 kg weight when he picked 173kg weight in snatch, but failed in two

attempts of 177 and 177kg he successfully picked 222kg weight in clean and jerk

by recording an aggregated total of 395kg weight behind New Zealander David

Lityi (402) kg weight for gold medal and Louiti Lui of Samoa with 400kg weight.

Muhammad Noor had the honor of winning silver medal in

2017 at Gold Coast, Australia with his 389kg weight, Penag, Malaysia he got

bronze medal in 2016 with his 369kg weight and in 2015 Pune, India he grabbed

bronze medal with his weight 357kg.

Pakistan got another bronze medal in the weightlifting

when 18-year-old Talha Talib grabs bronze medal before creating new XXI Gold

Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games record as well in the Men’s 62kg snatch category

of the Weightlifting event by clearing 132kg weight.

Winning a gold medal and Best Youth Weightlifter at the

2016 Commonwealth Youth Championships held at Penang, Malaysia in 2016, and a

silver medal at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa, Talha finished his

weight category with 283kg at third behind Malaysian Muhammad Azmil (288kg) and

Moren Baru of Papus New Guinea with (285kg) respectively.

Talha made 127kg and 130kg in the first and second

attempts before finishing the snatch at a record 132kg. He recorded 146kg, 151kg

in the Clean & Jerk after make an aggregated total of 283kg.