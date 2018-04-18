ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Pakistan Wrestling team has arrived in Lahore on Wednesday after participation in Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast Australia.
The team has won one gold and two bronze medals for Pakistan, private news channel reported.
Warm welcome was accorded to the players on their arrival at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.
Warm welcome accorded to wrestling team at Allama Iqbal airport
