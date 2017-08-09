Warm welcome accorded to Nawaz rally

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): The rally led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was warmly welcomed at D Chowk by thousands of workers reaching here from different parts of country.

The participants were carrying banners and placards bearing pictures of party leaders and slogans for PML-N and Nawaz Sharif.

The participants were also chanting slogans for their leader extending their full support.

The rally had started from Punjab House and would lead to Rawat through Blue Area, Zeropoint, Faizabad and Murree road.

Former Prime Minister waived to party workers and responded to their support and slogans. Fool proof security arrangements have been made for the rally during its voyage within the capital territory.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was sent off by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, cabinet members and party leaders. He will travel to Lahore through Grand Trunk road where he will address party workers at different places.

His travelling would continue for next three days as he would be welcomed at different places where he will also address the party workers.