War veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain passes away

RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP):War veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH)

Attock on Tuesday, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The brave soldier got injured and was taken prisoner by the Indian Army during 1965 war. Later, after spending 40 years in Indian jails, he was released during 2005. He was recipient of Sitara Jurrat. His namaz-e-Jinaza will be offered on Wednesday with full military honours.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on his demise.