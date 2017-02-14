LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif on Tuesday said the war on terror would be taken to its
logical end.
“No one should think that we will stumble in this
struggle due to such terror attacks,” he said while chairing
a law and order meeting here in the backdrop of Monday’s
Charing Cross terrorist attack.
The meeting was attended by the chief minister Punjab,
federal interior minister, federal defence minister, national
security advisor and other provincial cabinet members, a
statement issued by the PM’s media office said.
The prime minister said army and other military and
civil law enforcement agencies had given matchless sacrifices
to achieve great success in the war.
He said, “Our enemies will be defeated by our national
resolve. To wipe out terrorism is our national duty.”
“Neither I nor this nation will forget the sacrifices of
our valiant police officers and officials. This is a war of
right and wrong and we as a nation are on the right side of
history in this war. We will soon see the end of this
cancerous terrorism and its ideology,” he added.
The prime minister said, “Swift, ruthless and successful
response is the only option for us.”
He was briefed by Additional Inspector General Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rai Tahir and was told that the CCTV footage had helped in speeding up the investigations into Lahore terror attack.
The CTD chief told the meeting, “12 terrorist plans were
disrupted in the year 2016. 231 terrorists have been killed by
the CTD Punjab and 769 terrorists have been arrested.”
The meeting was told, “Counter terror department and
Punjab Police with the support of our government will take
revenge from these terrorists as soon as possible. Our fallen
heroes have given ultimate sacrifice and we will not let
ourself and our nation down.”
Participants of the meeting also offered Fateha for the
departed souls of Monday’s terrorist incident.
War on terror to be taken to its logical end: PM
LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz