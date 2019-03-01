War not in interest of anybody, whole world will suffer: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said war between Pakistan and India would not be in the interest of anybody as it would not only hurt people of both the countries but the whole world would suffer and extremism would rise.

Speaking during the joint sitting of the Parliament here, he said, “War is not in the interest of anybody and win or loss in it is just an illusion because it will cause destruction everywhere.”

He said there was a national consensus that Pakistan did not want a war but the question was whether same consensus existed in India and the answer was that no consensus was there.