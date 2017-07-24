War against terrorism to continue: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Monday said that on-going war against terrorism would

continue till complete eradication of the menace from the country.

Despite differences among political parties on various

issues, there is complete unity among them on national security

and law and order situation, he said while talking to a private

news channel.

He strongly condemned the Lahore blast incident and said

that such cowardly act of terrorism can not deter resolve of the

nation against terrorism.

The minister said, armed forces and law enforcement agencies

were rendering supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism which

were highly commendable.

He said political parties have also played positive role in

this regard which resulted in decline of terrorism incidents in

the country.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that many successes were achieved

through intelligence based activities and many terror related

plans were foiled and its networks were destroyed.

He said many steps were being taken to root-out terrorism

from the soil and establishment of Counter Terrorism Department

(CTD).