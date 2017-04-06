ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan was fighting war
against terrorism and would continue till complete elimination of
terrorist elements.
Cowardly acts like blast in Lahore cannot deter
determination of the nation against terrorism, he said talking to
a private news channel.
Ahsan Iqbal said the incident could be an attempt to damage
Pakistan’s image at international level which had improved in last
three years.
He said terror related incidents had been decreased in the
country due to successful operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.
He said overall security situation of the country had
significantly improved due to the measures taken by the
leadership.
The minister said all stakeholders including armed and
security forces, leadership of political parties, and the people
of the country were on same page against terrorism.
He said National Action Plan (NAP) was being implemented in
true spirit and number of measures have been taken in that regard.
Efforts of the government made for sustainable development
goals have been acknowledged internationally, he said.
War against terrorism to continue: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Minister for Planning and