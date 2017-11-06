Wapda wins national wrestling championship title

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP):Showing all round skills and

superior technique, Wapda’s grappler won the title of

the National wrestling championship held at Faisalabad.

Wapda’s wrestlers put up dazzling show to win 7 gold,

2 silver and 1 bronze medals to outsmart their respective

opponents, said a spokesman of Wapda Sports Board while

talking to APP here on Monday. Wapda secured 97 points to

get the top slot in the national premier activity.

Behind wapda, were Pakistan Army which scooped 2 gold,

3 silver and 4 bronze medals with 79 points while HEC remained

3rd with 75 points.

As many as 10 teams participated in the two-day event in

10 different categories namely Balochistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa,

Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, Army, Higher Education Commission (HEC),

Police, Railways and Wapda.

Wapda’s medal winners are, Muhammad Bilal (57 Kg) gold,Abdul

Wahab (61 Kg) gold, Ghulam Ghous (70 Kg) gold, Abdul Rehman

(74 Kg) gold, Umair Tariq (86 Kg) gold, Inam Butt (92 Kg) gold,

Ahmad Butt (125 Kg) gold, Asad Butt (79 Kg) silver, Mohsin( 65 Kg)

silver and Mohammad Umair (97 Kg) bronze.

While congratulating the WAPDA players on their brilliant

performance, WAPDA Sports Board has expressed the hope that WAPDA

players will continue to bring laurels in the national and

international event by putting up hard.