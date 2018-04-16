Wapda players shine in Commonwealth Games

LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):Wapda players, representing Pakistan, yet again brought laurels for the country with their brilliant performance in the 21st Commonwealth Games held at Gold-Coast, Australia.

Pakistan won one gold and four bronze medals in the Games, out of which Wapda players grabbed one gold and three bronze medals for Pakistan, said a spokesman for Wapda here on Monday.

According to the details, Wapda Wrestler Muhammad Inam Butt won the only gold medal for the country in 86-Kg category. Wapda Weightlifter Nauh Dastgir secured bronze medal in 105+Kg category.

Likewise, Wapda wrestler Muhammad Bilal won bronze medal in 57-Kg category. Wapda Weightlifter Talha Talib grabbed bronze medal for Pakistan in 62-Kg category.

He also created new Commonwealth record by lifting 132-Kg weight in snatch.

Wapda Chairman and Chef de Mission of the Pakistan Contingent Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) felicitated Wapda players on their brilliant performance in the Games, expressing the hope that the

players would continue to bring laurels for the country in the upcoming international events as well.

Meanwhile, Wapda Sports Board office-bearers also congratulated Wapda players on winning medals for the country in the Commonwealth Games.

It is pertinent to mention that Wapda’s medal winners will get promotions and cash awards as per departments incentive policy, aims at encouragement of the players for continuity and further improvement in their performance.

Wapda has been patronising sports in Pakistan for more than fifty five years. Its players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions.

In January 2017 to April 2018 alone, wapda players won 11 gold, 11 silver and 41 bronze medals for Pakistan in various international events, including the recently concluded Goldcoast Commonwealth Games.

At present, Wapda is national champion in 33 sports and runners-up in 18 disciplines. Wapda is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2200 players and sport officials are associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country. Wapda has 65 teams — 37 men and 28 women — of different games.

It has also introduced four initiatives in sports for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players. These initiatives include Wapda Endowment Fund for Sports to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan, wapda Athletics Colts’ to promote athletics in the country;

‘Focus on Fitness and Fielding’ and ‘T-12 School Cricket’ to improve fielding in Pakistan’s cricket.