Wapda honours its medalists of Commonwealth Games

LAHORE, Apr 25 (APP):Chairman, Wapda, Lt Gen, retd, Muzammil Hussain said on Wednesday that a lot of improvement

is needed to elevate Pakistan in international sports events and all stakeholders have to play their due role in this regard.

He was speaking at a reception which Wapda Sports Board organised to honour its players,

who won medals for Pakistan in the 21st Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast, Australia. Gen Muzammil was the chief de mission of Pakistan contingent . Out of Pakistan’s one gold and four bronze medals in the Games, wapda players secured one gold and three bronze medals for their country.

Wrestler , Mohammad Inam Butt won gold medal in 86 kgs category. Wapda Weightlifter Nauh Dastgir secured bronze medal in 105+Kg Category. Likewise, wapda Wrestler Muhammad Bilal won bronze medal in 57 Kg Category. Wapda Weightlifter Talha Talib grabbed bronze medal for Pakistan in

62 Kg Category. He also created new Commonwealth record by lifting 132 Kg weight in snatch.

Chairman Wapda said collective efforts are needed to attain glory at international level under a long term planning of identifying new talent and its grooming under the watchful eyes of qualified

coaches.

“Wapd has been tremendously contributing towards promotion of sports

in Pakistan for the last 55 years by providing facilities for sports and encouraging the players”, said

Gen Muzammil who is also the Patron in chief of Wapda Sports Board.

Chairman Wapda congratulated Wapda’s medalists on their performance in the Commonwealth Games. He expressed the hope that Wapda players would continue to bring laurels to Pakistan in the international events.

Highlighting the significance of sports, he said that sports alone can effectively counter most of the national issues such as terrorism, extremism and the fragile economy.

“Promotion of sports can be a source of national harmony in Pakistan”, he added. The Chairman also highlighted the role of Wapda Sports Board for promotion of sports in Pakistan. He thanked and appreciated the Pakistan Olympic Association for their patronage of sports.

Earlier, participants of the ceremony were briefed about Wapda’s role in national and international sports events. It was briefed that Wapda players have not only been showing their class at the national

level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions. In January 2017 to April 2018, Wapda players won 11 gold, 13 silver and 42 bronze medals for Pakistan in various international events, including the 21st Commonwealth Games Gold Coast, Australia. Out of 56-member Pakistani contingent for the Commonwealth Games, as many as 20 players belonged to Wapda.

Wapda, at present, is national champion in 32 sports and runners-up in 20 disciplines. WAPDA is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2100 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country. Wapda has

65 teams ’37 men and 28 women’ of different games.

Later he gave away a cash prize of Rs 500,000 to Inam Butt and cash award of Rs 200,000 to the bronze medal winners . He also gave away cash prize of Rs 75,000 each to all the Wapda players who

represented the country in the Games. Chairman Wapda awarded Rs 100,000 each to the coaches of Weightlifting and Wrestling teams.