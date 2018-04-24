Wapda to honour its Commonwealth Games medal winners

LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP):Wapda Sports Board will organize a ceremony on Wednesday at Wapda office in honour of its players who won medals in recently concluded Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Australia.

Cash awards will be presented to Wapda medalists in the ceremony. Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain, Chairman Wapda/Patron-in-Chief Wapda Sports Board, will be the chief guest on the occasion.