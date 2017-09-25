Wapda cricket team meets Chairman,vows to defend QA trophy title

LAHORE, Sept 25 (APP): WAPDA Cricket team, led by its Captain Salman
Butt, here on Monday met with the Chairman Wapda, Lt Gen retd Muzammal Hussain and vowed to defend the title of the most prestigious event of
the domestic cricket the Quaid e Azam trophy tournament.
WAPDA Sports BoardPresident/WAPDA Secretary and other senior
officers of WAPDA Sports Board were also present on the occasion.
Appreciating the team for winning their maiden Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
last year, the Chairman expressed the hope that WAPDA team will perform
to their full potential to defend the title. He announced cash prizes
for the team members who helped WAPDA won Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2016-17.
Terming cricket as passion and identity of Pakistan, the Chairman
asserted that sports alone can be the catalyst and the tool to overcome
our national issues ranging from terrorism, illiteracy to fragile economy and can be a source of national harmony. He directed the players to show high quality character, commitment and make hard work their focus both
and on and off playing field.
During their interaction with the Chairman, the cricketers thanked
him for his patronage for the betterment of sports and the players, the cricketers in particular. They team members expressed the determination
to show consistency by putting in more hard work to defend the Quaid
trophy title during the coming domestic season.