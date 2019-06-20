ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the efforts were being made to further streamline and improve coordination with China at all levels, especially when the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had entered into its second phase.

In a meeting with Zhao Baige, Vice Chair of the 12th NPC Foreign Affairs Committee, Chair of the Advisory Committee of Belt & Road Initiative International Think Tank of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who called on him at PM Office, the prime minister said in its second phase, the critical areas such as agriculture, socio-economic development etc had also been included in the CPEC, said a PM Office statement.