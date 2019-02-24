Wailma of Info Minister’s brother held in native town

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):The Walima ceremony of Chaudhary Faraz Hussain, younger brother of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, was held in his native town Ladhar, Jhelum.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Kashmir Affair Amin Khan Gandapur, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, PM Advisor Shahzad Arbab, Khyber Pakhtunkhnwa Minister Atif, leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and opposition members, officials from Chinese Embassy, prominent social figures, notables of the area, journalists and lawyers.