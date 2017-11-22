Waheed Murad’s death anniversary on 23rd

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):The 34th death anniversary of
famous hero of films Waheed Murad will be observed on
Thursday.
Waheed Murad was born in Karachi in 1958 and he did his
master in English (Literature) from Karachi. Later, he
established his own company and produced two films through
it.
He performed great role in film Ulaad in SM Yusaf
production and later on he became famous hero of the
film industry.
He died of heart attack on November 23, 1983.
