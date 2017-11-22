Waheed Murad’s death anniversary on 23rd

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):The 34th death anniversary of

famous hero of films Waheed Murad will be observed on

Thursday.

Waheed Murad was born in Karachi in 1958 and he did his

master in English (Literature) from Karachi. Later, he

established his own company and produced two films through

it.

He performed great role in film Ulaad in SM Yusaf

production and later on he became famous hero of the

film industry.

He died of heart attack on November 23, 1983.