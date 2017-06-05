LAHORE, June 5 (APP)-Pakistan’s all rounder Wahab Riaz
has been ruled out of action from the ICC Champions trophy
after twisting his ankle during the match against India
at Birmingham.
“A scan has confirmed that Wahab suffered a deltoid
ligament complex after an eversion injury mechanism whilst
bowling during the India vs Pakistan match on June 4. It will
take minimum 2 weeks to recover from this injury. Wahab will
not be able to continue to play in remaining games of the
Champions Trophy,” said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket
Board here on Monday night.
He said PCB has send the official request for the
replacement to the ICC Technical Committee.
Wahab Riaz ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy
LAHORE, June 5 (APP)-Pakistan’s all rounder Wahab Riaz