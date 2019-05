ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir can be the game-changers for Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019 and urged for inclusion of both fast bowlers in the Playing XI.

Shoaib said Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf are all-rounder’s but we need regular pacers like Wahab and Amir in the team. “Wahab is also a very good hitter of the ball and is in a very good form,” he said and also asked Amir to give his best in the mega event.