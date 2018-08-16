Mahmud Khan of PTI elected chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, Aug 16 (APP):Mahmud Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was elected 22nd chief minister of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa province through secret balloting wherein he defeated the candidate

of joint opposition Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel by margin of 44 votes.

Mahmud Khan of PTI secured 77

votes whereas Mian Nisar Gul obtained 33 votes in the election held through

secret balloting in the provincial assembly today.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani

announced the result after counting of the votes declaring Mahmud Khan as

winner and elected as Leader of the House. In all 110 votes were polled for the

election of chief minister.

The newly elected chief

minister belongs to Matta Tehsil of Swat district and returned to the provincial

assembly from PK-9 constituency on ticket of PTI. Mahmud has started his

political career as union council Nazim Khadzai Matta Tehsil.

He joined PTI before the 2013

election and was elected member of the house.

Mahmud Khan was provincial

minister in the cabinet of Pervaz Khattak(2013-18) and was holding the portfolio

of sports, culture tourism and irrigation.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani who

chaired the assembly proceedings held for the election of chief minister

election congratulated the entire house over the smooth conduct of polling and fulfilling

the Constitutional obligations.